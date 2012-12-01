UPDATE 2-Tunisian troops fire tear gas at protesters

By Tarek Amara
SILIANA, Tunisia Dec 1 Tunisian security forces
fired tear gas and live rounds into the air on Saturday to try
to disperse thousands of protesters in a town that has seen days
of clashes over economic hardship.
National guard forces belonging to the Interior Ministry
fired tear gas and rounds from inside armoured personnel
carriers in the town of Siliana, southwest of Tunis.
"Get out, get out!", "With our blood and soul we sacrifice
ourselves for you, Siliana" and "Siliana will be the graveyard
of the Ennahda party" the protesters, who numbered about 3,000,
chanted while throwing stones at security forces.
Police chased protesters down streets.
The Islamist Ennahda party that won Tunisia's first
post-Arab Spring election last year is struggling to revive the
economy of the north African state due to lower trade with the
crisis-hit euro zone.
Disputes also continue between secularists and hardline
Salafi Islamists over the future direction of the country.
Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki asked the Islamist Prime
Minister Hamadi Jebali in an address on state television on
Friday to appoint a new cabinet in response to the protests.
On Saturday, Jebali seemed poised to remove the
controversial Siliana governor to ease tensions. A statement on
state news agency TAP said a deputy had been put in charge of
the governorate's affairs pending a "final decision".
The protests are the fiercest since Salafis attacked the
U.S. embassy in Tunis in September over an anti-Islam film made
in California. Four people were killed in that violence.
The state news agency said the government had decided to
offer a job to all those who were injured or families who lost
members in the Tunisian uprising that began two years ago, in an
apparent efffort to placate discontent.
In Tunis, hundreds of secularists protested in front of the
Interior Ministry, demanding the resignation of the minister,
and called on authorities to stop the violence in Siliana.
CONTROVERSIAL TACTICS
Navi Pillay, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said
on Friday authorities must stop using firearms against
demonstrators, in some of her harshest criticisms of the
government elected after veteran ruler Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali
fled was overthrown in January last year.
The tactics used to put down the protests have stirred anger
among secular politicians in Tunisia, who say the new government
is adopting the kind of harsh policing employed by Ben Ali.
At least 252 people have been wounded by birdshot, according
to state news agency TAP. Medical sources say 17 have been
blinded. A Reuters witness did not see police using birdshot on
Saturday.
"Authorities must respect the right to peaceful assembly and
ensure that the police adhere to international standards on use
of force and firearms," Amnesty International said in a
statement on Friday.
The government has formed an independent commission to
investigate the latest unrest, TAP said. It also reported
clashes in the town of Barqo near Siliana on Saturday, saying
youths attacked three police vehicles.
It was in another provincial Tunisian town, Sidi Bouzid,
that a street seller set himself alight in 2010 in despair at
the confiscation of his fruit cart.
Mohamed Bouazizi's suicide ignited simmering anger about
poverty, joblessness, corruption and repression, triggering the
Arab Spring uprisings.