UPDATE 2-Britain warns against travel to Tunisia as tourists head home

By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 9 Britain's Foreign Office (FCO)
advised against all but essential travel to Tunisia on Thursday,
telling Britons to leave the North African country and warning
that further terrorist attacks were "highly likely" there.
Thirty Britons were killed by an Islamist gunman in Tunisia
on June 26, the worst loss of British lives in such an incident
since bombings in London in July 2005.
The FCO said it was working with tour operators including
Thomas Cook and TUI Travel , to bring
holidaymakers back to the UK.
British authorities did not believe that the security
measures put in place in Tunisia were sufficient to keep
holidaymakers safe, Foreign Minister Philip Hammond said in a
statement.
"Since the attack in Sousse the intelligence and threat
picture has developed considerably, leading us to the view that
a further terrorist attack is highly likely," he said.
Britain had already said Islamist militants could launch
further attacks on tourist resorts.
Thomas Cook said in a statement on Thursday it was working
to bring home 2,000 British and Irish guests currently at its
resorts in Tunisia on 10 flights scheduled for the weekend.
Both Thomas Cook and TUI, which operates Thomson and First
Choice holidays, said they had cancelled all future bookings to
the country up until the end of October. TUI said it did not
currently have any customers in the country.
A total of 38 people were killed when Saif Rezgui opened
fire on holidaymakers at the resort of Sousse two weeks ago. In
March, two gunmen killed 24 people dead, 21 of them foreign
tourists, in an attack at the Bardo museum in the Tunisian
capital Tunis.
The cancellation of holidays to Tunisia could prove costly
for TUI and Thomas Cook.
Holidays in North Africa account for about 10 percent of
their total passengers, with Tunisia about a third of that.
Shares in the two tour operators have fallen over the last
two weeks, hurt mainly by the deadly attack on tourists at
Sousse and the cost of cancellations and rebooking.
($1 = 0.6515 pounds)
