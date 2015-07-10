UPDATE 4-British warning of new Tunisian attack prompts tourist exodus

* Britain says another Tunisia attack 'highly likely'
* Tunisian diplomat says such warnings help militants
* Tunisian PM to assure Cameron on tourist safety
* Thousands of tourists prepare to leave Tunisia
By Sarah Young and Tarek Amara
LONDON/TUNIS, July 10 Thousands of tourists
rushed to leave Tunisia on Friday after Britain warned another
attack was "highly likely", two weeks after a gunman killed 38
foreign holidaymakers at a beachside hotel.
Tunisia's ambassador suggested the warning played into the
hands of militants, saying they would feed on the hopelessness
that would grip the country if its tourism industry collapsed.
Thirty Britons were killed when Saif Rezgui used a
Kalashnikov to gun down tourists at a beach hotel in Sousse on
Tunisia's Mediterranean coast, the biggest loss of British lives
in such an incident since the July 2005 bombings in London.
"Since the attack in Sousse the intelligence and threat
picture has developed considerably, leading us to the view that
a further terrorist attack is highly likely," British Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement.
Hammond said more work was needed to protect tourists and
British tourists were instructed to leave. Tour operators put on
extra flights to return some of the estimated 3,000 Britons
holidaying in Tunisia.
Ireland and Denmark warned their citizens against
non-essential travel to Tunisia.
Islamic State militants, controlling large parts of Iraq and
Syria, have claimed responsibility for the attack in Tunisia,
which is struggling with a rise in Islamist militancy despite
its relatively peaceful transition to democracy after the 2011
"Arab Spring" uprising.
Tunisia deployed about 3,000 armed policeman in hotels and
on beaches to protect tourists after the worst attack in the
country's modern history.
"LACK OF HOPE"
Tunisia is doing all it can to protect British interests,
Prime Minister Habib Essid said, adding that he would call
British Prime Minister David Cameron to offer assurances about
the safety of tourists.
The Tunisian ambassador was more publicly critical.
"This is what the terrorists want," Nabil Ammar, the
Tunisian ambassador to Britain, told BBC television on Thursday
night. "Hotels have to close and this is an important industry.
One of the sources of terrorism is lack of hope."
Tourism accounts for about 7 percent of the Tunisian economy
and is a major source of foreign currency and employment.
Holiday company Thomas Cook said a flight from Tunisia was
due to land in Manchester on Friday and smaller rival Monarch
said it too was operating a rescue flight. Both plan further
flights over the weekend.
Hundreds of British tourists were waiting at Enfidha airport
close to the main reports of Sousse and Hammamet.
"It's been difficult and we feel for the Tunisian people
because its their livelihood," said Christian, a British tourist
leaving for Britain. "But now we have no choice; we have to go
home."
Thomas Cook and TUI, which operates Thomson and First Choice
holidays, said they had cancelled all future bookings to Tunisia
up to the end of October. TUI said it now had no customers in
Tunisia.
For TUI and Thomas Cook, Europe's two biggest holiday firms,
North Africa account for about 10 percent of passengers, a third
of them in Tunisia.
The two tour operators shares have fallen over the last two
weeks, but on Friday TUI was up 1.2 percent and Thomas Cook was
up 1.1 percent, in line with the market.
Last year about 400,000 Britons holidayed in Tunisia,
compared with 425,000 from Germany and 760,000 from France.
($1 = 0.6515 pounds)
