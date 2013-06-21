Dubai Holdings' EIT to sell its stake in Tunisie Telecom

TUNIS, June 21 Dubai Holdings'
Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT) is selling its
35-percent stake - bought in 2006 for $2.25 billion - in
state-owned Tunisie Telecom, the Tunisian government said on
Friday.
EIT has complained to the government since the uprising that
toppled former president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 about
strike action and workers' demands for higher pay.
In February 2011, a month after Ben Ali's ousting, Tunisie
Telecom said it had cancelled plans to list on the Tunis and
Paris stock exchanges after consultations with trade unions.
Workers had threatened industrial action if there were job
losses.
Tunisia has a population of 10.5 million people and mobile
penetration of 95 percent.
Tunisie Telecom has more than four million mobile phone
subscribers and one million for fixed-line services.