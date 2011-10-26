Tunisia Islamists:no dress code for foreign tourists

TUNIS Oct 26 The Islamist Ennahda party, which has won Tunisia's first free election, said on Wednesday it would not impose restrictions on how foreign tourists dress on beaches and would not impose Islamic banking rules, according to state media.

"The tourism sector is among the achievements which we cannot touch. Is it logical to handicap a strategic sector like tourism by forbidding wine or wearing bathing costumes? These are personal liberties for Tunisians and foreigners as well," the official TAP news agency quoted Ennahda secretary general Hamadi Jbeli as saying.

"We will not make Islamic banks universal. We are not going to abolish the banking system that exists," he said. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)