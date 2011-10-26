UPDATE 2-Tupperware expects weak results in holiday quarter

* Q3 adj EPS $0.83, in line
* Q3 net sales up 15 pct to $602.6 mln vs est $605.9 mln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $1.49-$1.54 vs est $1.58
* Shares down 5 pct before the bell
(Rewrites throughout; Adds full-year forecast, shares)
Oct 26 Tupperware Brands Corp's forecast
for its biggest-selling holiday quarter fell short of analysts'
expectation after the company reported disappointing sales in
markets like western Europe and the United States.
Shares of the company, popular for its brightly colored
containers that store food, fell almost 5 percent in pre-market
trade to $54.
Tupperware, which also cut its full-year outlook, expects an
adjusted profit of $1.49-$1.54 a share for the current quarter.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.58 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter ending December, Tupperware expects sales to
rise 5-7 percent -- lower than analysts' estimate.
Third-quarter sales, excluding foreign currency benefits,
fell 3 percent in "established markets" -- western Europe,
Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.
For quarter ended Oct. 1, the Orlando, Florida-based company
earned $10.5 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with $39.9
million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 83 cents a share, in line with
analysts' expectations.
Tupperware, which also sells personal care products,
including the NaturCare and Fuller Cosmetics brands, said net
sales rose 15 percent to $602.6 million. Analysts were expecting
$605.9 million.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal, Abhishek Takle and Arpita Mukherjee
in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Joyjeet Das)