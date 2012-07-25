UPDATE 1-Tupperware's sales disappoint on weak demand in key markets

* Q2 adj EPS $1.31 vs est $1.27

* Q2 sales $638.9 mln vs est $661.07 mln

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.87-$0.92 vs est $0.94

* FY 2012 adj EPS $4.81-$4.91 vs est $4.98

July 25 Tupperware Brands Corp reported weaker-than-expected sales for the second quarter and forecast current quarter adjusted earnings below estimates as demand softened in France, Japan and the United States.

The company, known for its brightly colored containers that store food, forecast adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 87 cents to 92 cents per share, below analysts' expectations of 94 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tupperware, which also sells personal care products including NaturCare and Fuller cosmetics, reported net income of $12.7 million, or 22 cents per share, down from $65.1 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Tupperware earned $1.31 per share.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $638.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.27 per share, on revenue of $661.07 million.

Tupperware shares closed at $54 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.