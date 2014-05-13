UK court dismisses appeal by Cukurova in Turkcell ownership dispute

ISTANBUL May 13 A British court on Tuesday
dismissed an appeal by Turkey's Cukurova Holding in a dispute
with TeliaSonera over the ownership of Turkey's
biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell.
The UK Privy Council threw out Cukurova's appeal against an
order from a court in Geneva to pay $932 million in damages to
TeliaSonera for failing to execute a 2005 agreement to sell its
53 percent stake in Turkcell Holding to TeliaSonera.
Cukurova appealed to the UK Privy Council to rule on whether
the Geneva tribunal had the jurisdiction to make the demand for
damages, which Cukurova disputes.
The Privy Council is involved because Cukurova Finance
International is registered in the British Virgin Islands, part
of the British Commonwealth, a grouping of countries which are
mostly former territories of the British Empire.
