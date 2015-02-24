CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Turkcell, VimpelCom, MTS units win 3G mobile licences in Ukraine

(Corrects Astelit group's 12 percent rise to a 12 percent fall
in final paragraph)
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL Feb 24 Businesses run by Turkish
mobile operator Turkcell and Russia's VimpelCom
and MTS have been awarded 3G mobile licences
in Ukraine, the companies said on Tuesday.
The tender came months after Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk signalled Kiev would favour non-Russian companies in
airwave auctions by threatening to break up Russia's 80 percent
dominance of the mobile market.
But analysts said Russian companies would still be the
strongest contenders in mobile auctions because of their
financial position.
"The 3G license tender was organised in a very professional
manner, while each stage was conducted with the highest level of
transparency," Andrei Dubovskov, chief executive of MTS Group,
said in a regulatory statement.
MTS last year said it reserved the right to protect its
interests if it was barred from participating.
VimpelCom -- whose Kyivstar business is already the biggest
wireless carrier in Ukraine with 42 percent market share -- said
it acquired the licence at the regulator's starting point of 2.7
billion hryvnia ($95.24 million). A VimpelCom spokesman said the
process was "absolutely transparent."
Turkcell's Astelit, which is 55 percent owned by the Turkish
operator, bid 3.35 billion hryvnia, Turkcell said in a statement
to the Istanbul stock exchange.
Astelit is aiming to launch 3G services in Ukraine six
months after it formally acquires the licence, and will cover
regional centres in Ukraine in 3G within 18 months as required
by the Ukrainian regulator, the company said.
In 2014, the Astelit group represented 6 percent of Turkcell
revenues, having fallen 12 percent year-on-year in lira terms.
($1 = 28.3500 hryvnias)
