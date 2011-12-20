Turkey's Aksa, Dow plan $1 bln investment over five years

BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
Kincora completes private placement
ISTANBUL Dec 20 Turkish acrylic fibre manufacturer Aksa Akrilik and Dow Europe Holding plan to invest $1 billion over five years after signing a partnership deal to form a unit, according to a statement by the Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey.
Aksa and Dow signed a partnership deal on Monday on the formation of a carbon fibre manufacturing unit in Turkey. Dow Europe will have a 50 percent stake in the company, Aksa Karbon Elyaf.
The newly formed unit will employ 1,000 people, the statement said.
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
Qtrly loss per share $0.04