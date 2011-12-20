Turkey's Aksa, Dow plan $1 bln investment over five years

ISTANBUL Dec 20 Turkish acrylic fibre manufacturer Aksa Akrilik and Dow Europe Holding plan to invest $1 billion over five years after signing a partnership deal to form a unit, according to a statement by the Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey.

Aksa and Dow signed a partnership deal on Monday on the formation of a carbon fibre manufacturing unit in Turkey. Dow Europe will have a 50 percent stake in the company, Aksa Karbon Elyaf.

The newly formed unit will employ 1,000 people, the statement said.