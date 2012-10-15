版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 17:00 BJT

Turkish authorities force down, search Armenian plane - sources

ANKARA Oct 15 Turkish authorities searched an Armenian plane after forcing it to land in the eastern city of Erzurum on Monday, sources from Turkey's state airports authority said, without giving further details.

Turkey forced down a Syrian airliner en route from Moscow last Wednesday and said it was carrying Russian munitions destined for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military, infuriating Moscow and Damascus.

