Turkey's Ford Otosan cancels shift as labour unrest hits suppliers

ANKARA May 19 Ford Otosan, the
Turkish arm of Ford, cancelled an extra working shift on
Tuesday citing supply chain problems amid widening labour unrest
in Turkey's automotive sector.
Production at two major carmakers, Oyak Renault and Tofas,
which account for more than 40 percent of Turkey's annual car
production, was halted earlier this week due to demands for
better working conditions. [ID: nL5N0Y92I3]
The protest started on Thursday at Turkey's largest car
factory, a plant in the northwestern city of Bursa run by Oyak
Renault, a joint venture between France's Renault and
the Turkish army pension fund.
"As it was not possible to supply parts from intermediate
product makers in Bursa, the preplanned extra working shift has
been cancelled," Ford Otosan said in a statement to Reuters.
On Friday, the dispute spread to a Tofas plant.
Tofas, owned by Italy's Fiat and local conglomerate Koc Holding
, said it had halted production until the labour
action was resolved, adding it did not expect the stoppage to
affect sales.
