Turkey's Ford Otosan restarting output amid labour dispute- company official

ISTANBUL May 21 Turkey's Ford Otosan was restarting production at 1300 GMT on Thursday after halting output a day earlier because of a labour dispute, an Otosan official told Reuters.

The industrial action over working conditions and pay has spread to a number of parts suppliers clustered around the northwestern city of Bursa, the hub of the Turkish auto industry. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

