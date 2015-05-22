版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 22日 星期五 14:29 BJT

Turkey's Ford Otosan says manufacturing restarted after labour action

ISTANBUL May 22 Turkey's Ford Otosan said on Friday manufacturing operations have restarted at its Golcuk and Yenikoy plants in northwest Turkey from the May 21 night shift after a parts supply problem caused by labour action was resolved.

The industrial action over working conditions and pay has also hit carmakers Tofas and Oyak Renault and a number of parts suppliers clustered around the northwestern city of Bursa, the hub of the Turkish auto industry.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐