Turkish minister calls for resumption of auto production

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
ISTANBUL May 21 Turkish Industry Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday he wanted to see an immediate resumption of automotive sector production, saying the demands of workers who have halted work in a labour dispute could be discussed while production continues.
Speaking to reporters at a car show in Istanbul, Isik said the dispute was harming Turkish exports but that production losses so far in the sector could be recovered. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.