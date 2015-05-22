UPDATE 1-Production resumes at Turkish units of Ford and Fiat

(Recasts, adds background)

ISTANBUL May 22 Production resumed at the Turkish operations of Ford and Fiat Chrysler on Friday after a labour dispute disrupted output for about a week and embarrassed the government ahead of a parliamentary election.

But assembly lines remained stalled at Renault's local operations, while tractor maker Turk Traktor said on Friday it was forced to halt production because of the dispute.

The dispute over working conditions and pay started late last week at factories in the northwest city of Bursa and spread to a number of parts suppliers in the area, where Turkey's auto industry in centred.

Ford Otosan said operations had restarted at its Golcuk and Yenikoy plants in the northwest.

Tofas, a joint venture between Fiat and Koc Holding, said its production had restarted, adding it had no problems in getting parts from suppliers.

Renault has said it might reconsider investment in Turkey if the labour dispute brings instability.

Workers said the dispute was sparked after union Turk Metal last month negotiated a 60 percent wage hike for workers at a plant run by parts maker Bosch Fren, but failed to secure a similar deal elsewhere.

The protests highlight what critics call one of the contradictions of Turkey's economic progress - that years of rapid growth have not been accompanied by a significant improvement in working conditions.

Around 40 percent of Turkish employees work 50 or more hours a week, the highest among the more than 30 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Susan Thomas)