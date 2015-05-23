Renault in Turkey offers concessions to striking workers

ANKARA May 23 The Turkish arm of French
carmaker Renault on Saturday offered concessions
including future salary adjustments and a cash lump sum to
striking workers if they return to work.
Production at the company's joint venture Oyak Renault has
been halted for a week in a dispute with workers over pay and
working conditions, which has also affected other producers in
the northwest city of Bursa, including Tofas and Ford
unit Ford Otosan.
In a statement on Saturday, Oyak Renault said workers would
not face disciplinary action, and would receive a cash payment
of 1000 Turkish lira ($370) if production resumed at midnight on
Monday. Unspecified pay adjustments for workers would be
announced ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, due to
start in mid-June, the company added.
It remained unclear on Saturday evening if the workers would
accept the offer.
The strikes have shone a light on pay and conditions for
Turkish workers at an awkward time for the ruling AK Party,
which has for more than a decade presented itself as the party
of the working class, with a parliamentary election due on June
7.
Speaking at an electoral rally on Saturday in the coastal
city of Izmir, the co-chair of the opposition HDP, Selahattin
Demirtas, called for solidarity with the strikers.
