Renault could reconsider Turkey investment amid instability from strike -executive

ISTANBUL May 21 Renault could reconsider investment in Turkey if it sees instability after a labour dispute stopped production at its Turkish joint venture Oyak Renault, the French car maker's head of Eurasia said on Thursday.

Jean Christophe Kugler told reporters that Turkey was a high potential market which Renault had bet on for the long term and that the labour dispute was a threat not only to Turkey, a major automotive parts producer, but also to the global industry. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan/ Nick Tattersall)