Turkey's Oyak Renault says production resumes after workers' protest

ISTANBUL May 27 Turkish automaker Oyak Renault said it had resumed normal production from the morning shift on Wednesday after employees ended a protest and went back to work.

Employees at the company, a joint venture between France's Renault and Turkey's army pension fund Oyak, halted output on May 15 and the protest action spread to other auto firms including Tofas and Ford unit Ford Otosan. Production has now largely restarted.

(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)