Tofas says output restarts after Turkish labour dispute

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
ISTANBUL May 22 Turkey's Tofas said on Friday its production activities had restarted as of May 22 and that it had no problems in the procurement process from suppliers after a labour dispute halted production.
Before the announcement from Tofas, a joint venture between Italy's Fiat and Turkey's Koc Holding, Ford Otosan announced manufacturing operations had restarted at its Golcuk and Yenikoy plants in northwest Turkey from the May 21 night shift. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC