公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 22日 星期五

Tofas says output restarts after Turkish labour dispute

ISTANBUL May 22 Turkey's Tofas said on Friday its production activities had restarted as of May 22 and that it had no problems in the procurement process from suppliers after a labour dispute halted production.

Before the announcement from Tofas, a joint venture between Italy's Fiat and Turkey's Koc Holding, Ford Otosan announced manufacturing operations had restarted at its Golcuk and Yenikoy plants in northwest Turkey from the May 21 night shift. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

