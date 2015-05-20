UPDATE 1-Supply problems halt production at Turkey's Ford Otosan

(Adds share reaction, details)

ANKARA May 20 Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding, said on Wednesday production was temporarily halted at two plants due to supply problems caused by a widening labour dispute in the sector.

Production at two major carmakers, Oyak Renault and Tofas, which account for more than 40 percent of Turkey's annual car production, was halted earlier this week due to demands for better working conditions.

Ford Otosan shares opened down 2 percent and were trading 1.3 percent lower by 0713 GMT. The firm, which said production would restart once supply issues were solved, cancelled an extra shift on Tuesday citing supply chain problems.

The labour dispute started last Thursday at Turkey's largest car factory, a plant in the northwestern city of Bursa run by Oyak Renault, a joint venture between France's Renault and the Turkish army pension fund.

On Friday, the dispute spread to a Tofas plant. Tofas, owned by Italy's Fiat and Koc, said it had halted production until the labour action was resolved, adding it did not expect the stoppage to affect sales. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)