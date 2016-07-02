Architects fight airport security threats with flexible design

| NEW YORK, July 2
NEW YORK, July 2 Gresham, Smith and Partners
recently designed a screening area at Norfolk International
Airport in Virginia with one major concern in mind: flexibility,
so it can adapt to changing security threats.
From box-cutters to explosives to automatic weapons, the
dangers for airport security evolve. So the firm created a
large, open space without support columns that can be easily
reconfigured to bring in the next generation of screening
machines.
"We don't know what's coming next so we design for that,"
said Wilson Rayfield, executive vice president in charge of
aviation at the architecture, design and consulting firm.
In the face of airport threats such as Tuesday's deadly
attack in Istanbul, designers are asked to come to the frontline
of the security challenge and achieve the nearly impossible:
improve security without slowing down travelers.
The stakes are high. In Istanbul, three suspected Islamic
State suicide bombers killed 44 people and wounded 238 in a gun
and bomb attack. In Brussels on March 22, two Islamic State
suicide bombers detonated suitcase bombs in the airport
departure hall before a third struck a metro train in the city,
killing 32 people in all.
Sometimes, art and function coincide. Open spaces and high
ceilings can reduce the impact of a concussive blast.
Other times, designers are working to reduce congestion in
non-secure areas and create more offsite checkpoints. They seek
to channel passengers in ways that take advantage of high-tech
sensors, cameras and facial recognition software that may help
police stop assailants before they kill.
"Aviation has a lot to learn from Las Vegas casinos," said
Rayfield, referring to surveillance cameras and crowd control
methods that he said allow three-fourths of visitors to be
identified.
A terminal renovation soon to begin at Denver International
Airport will incorporate the latest innovations, such as
creating more security checkpoints dispersed throughout the
airport in order to reduce crowds. At Newark Liberty
International Airport, another major hub, vehicles have already
been moved further from the terminal to lessen the threat of a
car bomb.
In May, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration
(TSA) issued a broad call for companies to devise new ways to
address threats, improve passenger screening and deliver
next-generation screening technology. Proposals are due later
this month.
ISRAEL AT FOREFRONT
Since the attacks of September 11, 2001, security experts
have revolutionized their craft, sometimes by moving screening
checkpoints further away from terminals, one of many tactics
employed by Israel, long seen as the vanguard nation in airport
security.
Ofer Lefler, a spokesman for Israel Airports Authority, said
security was "100 percent" a consideration required of
architects who designed Ben Gurion Airport's main terminal,
though he declined to discuss specifics.
The terminal, completed in 2004, is grand with high ceilings
and an abundance of marble and Jerusalem stone. A magnificent
sun roof, water fountain and atrium give way to corridors
leading to the gates like spokes on a wheel.
Beyond aesthetics, the design has a function, according to
one Israeli aviation security consultant who spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity as he was unauthorized to discuss
measures at Ben Gurion Airport. Wide-open sight lines give
security agents a clear view so that "potential terrorists can
be tracked by guards, whether in person or through the
closed-circuit TV system, from the moment they are arrive."
From the parking area to the terminal, there are several
access points with sliding glass doors made from a blast-proof
material that would help limit casualties from shrapnel, the
consultant said.
Surveillance at Ben Gurion begins well before anyone reaches
the parking area or terminal. Cars are stopped at a checkpoint,
watched over by heavily armed guards and cameras that read
license plates. People deemed suspicious are pulled over for
further questioning and possibly searches. Largely surreptitious
monitoring continues all the way to the terminal.
But, experts say, such measures may be impractical at busier
airports. Ben Gurion handled fewer than 16 million international
passengers in 2015, compared to 75 million at London Heathrow.
In the car-crazed United States, adding vehicle checkpoints
to old airports would create even greater traffic jams where
congestion is already colossal.
"That stops a car or bus or a truck. But it doesn't stop
people," said Matthew Horace, chief security officer at FJC
Security Services in Floral Park, New York.
Technology has proven to invaluable to move people quickly
through the terminal, said Stanis Smith, executive vice
president and airport sector leader for Stantec, a
Canadian design firm that is a technical adviser to a major
terminal renovation at New York's La Guardia airport.
Passengers can now move twice as fast in places employing
technology such as self-service check-in and baggage tagging,
automated passport readers and electronic signs that can be
tailored to the any particular flight.
"Just as we saw ATMs take over in the banking sector, we're
seeing the same thing in the airport world," Smith said.
This includes the use of new body scanners, carry-on baggage
scanning machines, and pre-airport checks to improve the flow of
people and bags.
"Aviation is going to remain a favorite target," said Thomas
Sanderson, director of a Washington-based think tank at the
Center for Strategic and International Studies. "If someone
wants to kill people, they will find a way. They just have to be
right once. We have to be right all the time."
