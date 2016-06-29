版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 08:08 BJT

All three suicide bombers opened fire in Istanbul attack - Turkish PM

ISTANBUL, June 29 All three suicide bombers in an attack on Istanbul's main airport on Tuesday opened fire before blowing themselves up, according to initial findings, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Yildirim also told reporters at the airport that there were likely to be foreigners among the 36 people killed. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)

