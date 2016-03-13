Turkish court orders ban on Facebook, Twitter after blast -broadcasters

ISTANBUL, March 13 An Ankara court ordered a ban
on access to Facebook, Twitter and other sites
in Turkey on Sunday, after images from a car bombing in the
Turkish capital were shared on social media, broadcasters CNN
Turk and NTV reported.
Several local users reported difficulty in accessing the
sites. Turkey last year blocked access to Twitter over the
sharing of photographs of a prosecutor being held at gunpoint by
far-left militants.
The blast on Sunday, at a crowded transport hub in the city,
killed at least 32 people and wounded 75 more.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Akin Aytekin, Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)