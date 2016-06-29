Islamic State behind Istanbul airport attack that killed 36 -Turkish PM

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
ISTANBUL, June 29 Findings point to Islamic State responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on Istanbul's main international airport that killed 36 people and wounded many more on Tuesday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.
"According to assessments so far, 36 people have lost their lives and there were also many wounded," Yildirim told reporters at the site of the attack on Europe's third-busiest airport.
He also said that a small number of the wounded were seriously injured.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daren Butler, Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.