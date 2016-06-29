版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 08:11 BJT

Islamic State behind Istanbul airport attack that killed 36 -Turkish PM

ISTANBUL, June 29 Findings point to Islamic State responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on Istanbul's main international airport that killed 36 people and wounded many more on Tuesday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

"According to assessments so far, 36 people have lost their lives and there were also many wounded," Yildirim told reporters at the site of the attack on Europe's third-busiest airport.

He also said that a small number of the wounded were seriously injured.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daren Butler, Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐