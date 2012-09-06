版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 19:36 BJT

Death toll in migrant boat sinking off Turkey rises to 58-TV

ANKARA, Sept 6 The number of people who died after a boat carrying migrants sank off western Turkey's Aegean coast has risen to 58, Turkish news channels reported on Thursday.

Tahsin Kurtbeyoglu, the governor of Menderes, a coastal district in Izmir province, earlier told state television TRT that 39 people had died but that he expected the death toll to rise.

