UPDATE 1-Calik hires Goldman Sachs for media sale -sources

* TPG, KKR, Time Warner, RTL among those interested -sources

* Seeking around 15 times EBITDA -source

* Initial bids until Jan. 18

By Asli Kandemir and Seda Sezer

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 Turkey's Calik Holding, which has interests in energy and finance, has hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its media assets ATV and Sabah, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Calik will receive initial bids for its media assets until Jan. 18, sources said.

Private equity funds including TPG Capital, and KKR & Co, and Time Warner and Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group are among interested bidders, the sources said.

"The asked price is around 15 times EBITDA but this is a very high price. Initial bids are due by January 18 and then due diligence process will start," said a source with the knowledge of the matter.

Turkey has been attracting international investors' interest, with one of the highest economic growth rates globally. Private equity firm Carlyle Group said on Jan. 4 that it had acquired a 48 percent stake in Turkish private education provider Bahcesehir Koleji.