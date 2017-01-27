UPDATE 2-Turkey's Erdogan weighs in against central bank rates policy

(Adds quotes, funding steps, background)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest
rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and
reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not
tomatoes, not pepper".
His remarks to journalists on his plane returning from a
trip to Africa suggested Erdogan was not going to let up on
criticism of monetary policy even as the lira languishes near
record lows, partly on concern about central bank independence.
The central bank uses a "corridor" of multiple borrowing and
lending rates to adjust monetary policy and has faced pressure
from Erdogan, a fierce opponent of high interest rates, to keep
credit costs down to boost flagging growth.
"I am somebody who defends the ending of the floor and
ceiling interest rate and just leaving the policy rate," the
mass circulation Hurriyet newspaper cited Erdogan as SAYING.
"Raising interest rates influences the exchange rate and
inflation in a negative way," he said when asked about his views
on the central bank's latest policy moves and lira weakness.
The central bank pushed up the cost of borrowing this week
but left its policy rate on hold in an unorthodox move that
disappointed investors hoping for a significant rate hike to
support the lira.
Erdogan's comments put further pressure on the lira, already
weighed down ahead of a review of Turkey's sovereign rating by
ratings agency Fitch on Friday evening, with investors mulling
the possibility that it could downgrade the rating to "junk".
The lira slipped 0.6 percent to 3.8810 against
the dollar by 0915 GMT, approaching its all-time low of 3.9417.
The main share index rose 0.25 percent and the 10-year
bond yield rose to 11.43 percent from 11.36 on Thursday.
MONETARY POLICY
"The market's concern with regard to monetary policy
independence is negatively affecting lira today," said Ibrahim
Aksoy, HSBC Asset management strategist in Istanbul.
"After President Erdogan's comments, the market may further
question the effectiveness of the CBRT's liquidity and swap
operations on the lira," he added, referring to the central
bank.
The government has sought to tame spikes in volatile food
prices in recent months, but Erdogan appeared to play down the
issue, voicing a stance on interest rates at odds with orthodox
economics and also at odds with the mandate of his own central
bank.
"Interest rates are the cause, inflation is the result.
Don't look anywhere else. Not tomatoes, not pepper, it's all
claptrap. The main cause of this is interest rates," he was
quoted as saying.
Turkey's central bank law mandates that the bank's primary
objective is to maintain price stability. Central banks
traditionally use interest rate increases to rein in prices.
However, Turkey's central bank has lately resorted to other,
less effective tools to drive up borrowing costs. Such moves,
dubbed "covert tightening" by some economists, have heightened
the perception the central bank may be less than independent,
some market participants have said.
The central bank raised its overnight lending rate by 75
basis points to 9.25 percent and its late liquidity window rate
by 1 percent to 11 on Tuesday, lifting borrowing costs at the
two main channels through which it is now funding the market.
The latest moves came after efforts by the bank to implement
a simplification of policy last year, narrowing the interest
rate corridor with the aim of moving towards a single rate.
($1 = 3.8974 liras)
