UPDATE 2-Turkey's central bank holds fire, yet again, as inflation rises

ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Feb 23 Turkey's central bank
left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for
the 12th month running on Tuesday, a widely expected move likely
to heighten concerns about its reluctance to tackle inflation
head-on.
The bank has refrained from tightening even as rising food
costs and a weakening lira currency have sent inflation to its
highest in more than a year. Now at more than 9.5 percent,
inflation could seriously threaten the economy's growth
potential, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek has said.
All 17 analysts polled by Reuters predicted the bank would
keep rates on hold. Still, market participants said the lack of
action only deepened concerns the bank is bowing to political
pressure to keep borrowing costs down.
"Today's decision reinforces the impression that interest
rate decisions are being swayed by pressure from the
government," William Jackson of Capital Economics said in a note
to clients.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against high
interest rates. In a speech this month, he reiterated his belief
that high interest rates caused inflation - a departure from
orthodox economics - and said he would continue to issue
warnings against high rates.
"Whoever defends hiking interests rates is the enemy of
investment and employment in this country," he said.
Erdogan has emphasised consumption-led growth, to the
consternation of investors who have hoped for greater fiscal
discipline. The ruling AK Party, founded by Erdogan, introduced
a 30 percent hike in the minimum wage this year, following
through on a main campaign promise that is likely to further
fuel inflation.
CREDIBILITY PROBLEM
"True to form, Turkey's central bank has delayed a
much-needed tightening in policy in the face of a headline
inflation rate veering towards 10 percent," said Nicholas Spiro,
a partner at Lauressa Advisory, a consultancy.
"It's still unclear what it will take for the (bank) to hike
rates. What is clear is that the inflation-fighting credibility
of Turkey's central bank shows no sign of improving."
The minimum wage increase, as well as food prices, pose an
upward risk to inflation this year, Simsek, the government's
economy czar, said on Tuesday.
Some of that may be tempered by lower commodities prices, he
said, adding that the government's target was to get inflation
to 5-7 percent in the near term.
In a statement following its decision, the central bank said
it would stick to a tight monetary policy, taking into account
expectations of inflation and pricing behaviour.
The bank kept its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent
and its overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent.
