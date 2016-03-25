Turkish central bank says took 'measured' step towards simplifying policy

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
ANKARA, March 25 The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it decided to take a "measured" step towards policy simplification at its meeting this week, given the easing in global volatility and the lessening need for a wide interest rate corridor.
In a presentation to economists, published on its website, the bank said improvement in the underlying core inflation trend remained limited, necessitating the maintenance of a tight liquidity stance.
The bank cut the upper end of its interest rate corridor by 25 basis points at Thursday's monetary policy committee meeting, a largely symbolic move at the last meeting of Governor Erdem Basci's current term. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
* Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PERCENT
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)