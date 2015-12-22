版本:
Turkish central bank says may simplify policy from next meeting

ISTANBUL Dec 22 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it will start to simplify its monetary policy from its next rate-setting meeting onwards if market conditions are stable enough.

In a statement after a monetary policy committee meeting at which it surprised markets by leaving interest rates on hold, the bank said it would maintain a tight monetary policy, taking into account inflation expectations and pricing behaviour. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet)

