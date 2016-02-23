Turkey's cenbank says to keep policy tight in face of inflation

ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would stick to a tight monetary policy, taking into account expectations of inflation and pricing behaviour.

The bank also said in a statement following its monthly policy-setting meeting that it would keep a tight liquidity stance as "long as necessary", citing wage developments and the impact of uncertainty in global markets.

The bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark rate on hold for the 12th straight month, as expected.

Inflation remains one of Turkey's most pressing economic problems. Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, the government's economy czar, warned earlier on Tuesday that a hike in the minimum wage that went into effect this year poses as upward risk to inflation. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ralph Boulton/Nick Tattersall)