Turkey's cenbank says to maintain tight monetary policy after trimming upper band

ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday it would maintain a tight monetary policy considering inflation expectations and pricing behaviour, after it trimmed the upper band of its rate corridor as expected.

The bank also said in a statement that inflation displayed a marked decline, which was mainly due to unprocessed food prices.

As expected, the bank kept its benchmark rate on hold for the 14th straight month at Wednesday's meeting, its first under new Governor Murat Cetinkaya, but reduced the upper end of its rate corridor by 50 basis points, to 10 percent. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Daren Butler and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)