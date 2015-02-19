版本:
Turkey says planned Chinese missile defence won't be NATO integrated

ANKARA Feb 19 China made the best bid in a tender to develop Turkey's planned long-range missile defence system, Turkish Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz said, adding that Ankara would use the system without integrating it with NATO's.

According to his written response to a parliamentary question published on Thursday, Yilmaz said the work in assessing bids had been completed and no new bids had been received.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
