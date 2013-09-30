Turkish President says Chinese missile deal not final

ANKARA, Sept 30 Turkish President Abdullah Gul
has said Turkey's decision to co-produce a long-range air and
missile defence system with a Chinese firm under U.S. sanctions
was not final and Turkey was still evaluating the deal, local
media reported.
The Defence Ministry of Turkey, a member of the NATO
military alliance, announced last week it had chosen the FD-2000
missile defence system from China Precision Machinery Import and
Export Corp, or CPMIEC, over rival systems from Russian, U.S.
and European firms.
The United States has expressed "serious concerns" over the
decision and said discussions were still continuing.
"The purchase is not definite," Gul was quoted as saying in
the English-language Hurriyet Daily News. "There is a shortlist
and China is at the top of it. We should look at the conditions,
but there is no doubt that Turkey is primarily in NATO."
"These are multi-dimensional issues, there are technical and
economic dimensions and on the other hand there is an alliance
dimension. These are being evaluated. Turkey needs a defence
system," Gul told reporters aboard a plane returning to Turkey
from the United States.
CPMIEC is under U.S. sanctions for violations of the Iran,
North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act.
Some Western defence analysts have said they were surprised
by Turkey's decision, having expected the contract to go to
Raytheon Co, a U.S. company that builds the Patriot
missile, or the Franco/Italian Eurosam SAMP/T.