REFILE-UPDATE 2-Chinese firm under U.S. sanctions wins Turkey missile defence system tender

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 NATO member Turkey has chosen
a Chinese defence firm that has been hit by U.S. sanctions to
co-produce a $4 billion long-range air and missile defence
system, rejecting rival bids from Russian, U.S. and European
firms.
The Turkish defence minister announced the decision to award
the contract to China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp
(CPMIEC) in a statement on Thursday.
In February, the United States announced sanctions on CPMIEC
for violations of the Iran, North Korea and Syria
Nonproliferation Act.
It did not say precisely what CPMIEC had done, but
Washington has penalised the company before. In 2003, Washington
said it was extending sanctions on the firm for arms sales to
Iran. It was unclear when those measures were first imposed.
Officials at state-run CPMIEC, the marketing arm of
China's missile manufacturing industry, could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Turkey, which has the second-largest deployable military
force in the NATO alliance, has no long-range missile defence
system of its own, but NATO has deployed the U.S.-built Patriot
air and missile defence system there since 2012.
The winning Chinese FD-2000 system beat the Patriot, the
Russian S-400 and the French-Italian Eurosam Samp-T.
Raytheon Co, which builds the Patriot missile
system, said it had been informed about the Turkish decision and
hoped to get a briefing soon. It said there were 200 Patriot
units deployed in 12 countries, including Turkey.
"NATO has long supported the system, deploying Patriots in
five aligned countries and, in 2012, providing a requested
Patriot deployment to Turkey. Given this strong performance, we
hope to have an opportunity to debrief and learn more about this
decision," Raytheon spokesman Mike Doble said.
MADE IN CHINA
CPMIEC does not make missiles itself. The two main
manufacturers are China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp
(CASC) and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC).
CASC makes intercontinental ballistic missiles, while CASIC
focuses on short- and intermediate-range rockets.
After decades of steep military spending increases and cash
injections into local contractors, experts say some Chinese-made
equipment is now comparable to Russian or Western weaponry.
China last year became the world's fifth-biggest arms
supplier with 5 percent of the market, according to the
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Pakistan was
its biggest buyer.
Turkish Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz's statement also said
a contract to produce six corvette ships by Koc Holding
, Turkey's biggest conglomerate, had been cancelled. A
contract to build two ships would be awarded to the Turkish
naval shipyard. The construction of four remaining ships will be
put out to tender later, Yilmaz said.
Koc Holding was recently accused of backing the 1997
military overthrow of Turkey's first Islamist-led government,
sending the firm's shares tumbling on fears of a deepening
vendetta against the country's secular business elite.
The Turkish government launched a probe into the taxes of
Koc energy firms in July, weeks after criticising one of the
family's hotels for sheltering protesters during anti-government
unrest that rocked several cities over the summer.