UPDATE 4-Chinese firm under U.S. sanctions wins Turkish missile deal

By Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, Sept 27 NATO member Turkey announced
on Thursday it had agreed a $4 billion co-production deal for a
long-range air and missile defence system with a Chinese firm
hit by U.S. sanctions, rejecting rival bids from Russian, U.S.
and European firms.
The decision to take the FD-2000 from China Precision
Machinery Import and Export Corp (CPMIEC) underlined the growing
strength of China's defence industry as well as Beijing's
political interest in the Middle East and Turkey's increasingly
independent line towards Western partners.
Some Western defence analysts said they were surprised by
the choice of the Chinese system, having expected the contract
to go to the U.S. Raytheon Co company, which builds the
Patriot missile, or the Franco/Italian Eurosam SAMP/T.
The U.S., Germany and the Netherlands each sent two Patriot
batteries and up to 400 soldiers to operate them to
south-eastern Turkey early this year after Ankara asked NATO for
help with air defences against possible missile attack from
Syria.
Certainly the use of a Chinese rather than a Western system
by Turkey would pose questions of compatibility and security for
the North Atlantic Alliance.
"You need to be able to link those missiles to NATO C2
(command and control)," one NATO diplomat in Brussels said. "I
think it is going to raise difficulties."
Christina Lin, a former U.S. official and now fellow at the
School for Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington
DC. described the Turkish decision, announced by the Defence
Ministry in Ankara, as a "wake-up call" for Western allies.
"China is looking to get a lot more involved in the Middle
East and it is being increasingly accepted there," she said.
"Turkey is increasingly frustrated with the EU and has made it
clear that it is pivoting towards the east as well."
In February, the United States announced sanctions on
CPMIEC for violations of the Iran, North Korea and Syria
Nonproliferation Act.
It did not say precisely what CPMIEC had done, but
Washington has penalised the company before. In 2003, Washington
said it was extending sanctions on the firm for arms sales to
Iran. It was unclear when those measures were first imposed.
Turkish analysts said they believed Ankara had chosen its
Chinese partner for technological reasons as well as a lower
price.
"Turkey's NATO allies are distanced to the idea of
co-production and technological transfer," Atilla Sandikli, the
chairman of think-tank Bilgesam and former high-level officer in
the Turkish army, said.
"But the Chinese firm states the opposite. I think Turkey's
choice is a message to its NATO allies in this sense."
CPMIEC was not immediately available for comment.
NATO STANDARDISATION
Turkey has long been the United States' closest ally in the
Middle Eastern region, bordering during the Cold War on the
Soviet Union. The U.S. military exercised great influence over a
Turkish military that strongly influenced domestic politics.
Under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, elected in 2002, the
role of the Turkish military in politics has been curbed.
Political and military relations btween Ankara and Washington,
while still close, play a less central role and this could be
reflected in procurement policy.
Nick de Larrinaga, Europe Editor of IHS Jane's Defence
Weekly, said the Chinese bid was long understood to have
'massively undercut other bidders'. He said Western competitors
were also offering wide involvement for Turkish industry.
"The decision...is undoubtedly a surprise," he said.
"Meanwhile IHS Jane's understood that the Franco/Italian
Eurosam SAMP/T was preferred by many in the Turkish Armed Forces
from a capability point of view...although it was also believed
to be the most expensive of all the bids."
PATRIOTS
The winning Chinese FD-2000 system beat the Patriot, the
Russian S-400 and the French-Italian Eurosam Samp-T.
Raytheon, which builds the Patriot, said it had been
informed about the Turkish decision and hoped to get a briefing
soon. It said there were 200 Patriot units deployed in 12
countries, including Turkey.
"NATO has long supported the system, deploying Patriots in
five aligned countries and, in 2012, providing a requested
Patriot deployment to Turkey. Given this strong performance, we
hope to have an opportunity to debrief and learn more about this
decision," Raytheon spokesman Mike Doble said.
CPMIEC does not make missiles itself. The two main
manufacturers are China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp
(CASC) and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC).
CASC makes intercontinental ballistic missiles, while CASIC
focuses on short- and intermediate-range rockets.
After decades of steep military spending increases and cash
injections into local contractors, experts say some Chinese-made
equipment is now comparable to Russian or Western weaponry.
China last year became the world's fifth-biggest arms
supplier with 5 percent of the market, according to the
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Pakistan was
its biggest buyer.