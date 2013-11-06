NATO's top commander questions Turkish missile deal with China

* Turkey opts for Chinese firm under U.S. sanctions
* Commander sees possible NATO role on Syria weapons
* Hopes Afghan security pact will go through unchanged
By Adrian Croft
ADAZI, Latvia, Nov 6 NATO's top military
commander urged Turkey on Wednesday to buy a missile defence
system that is compatible with other NATO systems, questioning
whether the $3.4 billion Chinese system that Ankara is leaning
towards is suitable.
The comments by U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove,
NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, add to pressure on
Ankara to rethink its decision to build a missile defence system
with a Chinese firm.
NATO member Turkey said in September it had chosen the
FD-2000 missile defence system from China Precision Machinery
Import and Export Corp, or CPMIEC, over systems from Russian,
U.S. and European firms.
CPMIEC is under U.S. sanctions for violations of the Iran,
North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act. Turkey later said
its decision on the deal was not final.
Stressing that the choice was for Turkey to make, Breedlove
said his concern was that all NATO members took decisions that
contributed to the collective defence of the alliance and
selected equipment that would work with other NATO systems.
"In my conversations with the Turkish military ... the
important point is that we have systems that are completely
inter-operable and ... suitable for plugging in to NATO
networks," he said in an interview with two reporters in Latvia,
where he was visiting a major NATO exercise.
Breedlove did not specify what he meant by suitable but some
NATO diplomats say plugging Chinese equipment into NATO systems
would raise cyber security concerns.
'SUITABLE'
Asked if he hoped Turkey would think again, Breedlove said:
"I would sure like to see them buy a completely compatible and
suitable NATO capability."
Breedlove said it might be possible to make the Chinese
system compatible with NATO systems, but he added: "Can it be
made to be suitable to plug into a NATO system? I don't know."
Turkey has asked the United States to extend the pricing on
Raytheon Co's Patriot missile defense system proposal,
two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters last
week, in a sign that Ankara is keeping its options open in case
its talks with CPMIEC fall through.
On Syria, Breedlove held out the possibility that NATO could
play a coordinating role in eliminating chemical weapons
although no request had been made for it to do so.
Russia and the United States brokered a deal in September to
put President Bashar al-Assad's chemical arms stockpiles under
international control.
Several NATO member nations had independently offered to
help eliminate the chemical weapons stocks, Breedlove said.
But most of those countries wanted to know who would provide
transport, who would protect their experts and who would
coordinate the operation, he said.
"Several of our nations who are offering (help) are seeking
the kind of things that a larger military command-and-control
structure would provide, but again at this moment there is no
call for ... and no planning for a larger NATO mission," he
said.
Breedlove voiced hope that a draft security pact negotiated
by the United States and Afghanistan creating a framework for
some U.S. troops to stay on in the country after 2014, when
combat operations end, would be approved by a "Loya Jirga" of
Afghan tribal elders this month without changes.
Agreement on the Afghan-U.S. pact would allow NATO to
negotiate a similar agreement with Kabul and permit NATO to
finalise its plans for a training and advisory mission for
Afghanistan after 2014, he said.