Turkey asks bidders in missile defence deal to extend offers

ANKARA Nov 8 Turkey has asked bidders in a missile defence system tender to extend the validity of their bids, Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz said on Friday, keeping its options open despite provisionally awarding the deal to China.

"When these bids are submitted, everyone says their bids are valid until a particular date in terms of price and the date of delivery," Yilmaz told state broadcaster TRT.

"If there is deadlock with the first bidder, we will turn to the second bidder. So we said, extend the validity of your bids, this is what we have asked," he said.
