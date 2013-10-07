NATO head expresses concern about Turkey's Chinese missile deal

* Turkey favours Chinese firm over U.S., European rivals
* NATO chief says Turkey must be able to work with allies
* U.S. concern at deal with firm hit by sanctions
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Oct 7 The head of NATO expressed
concern on Monday over Turkey's decision to co-produce a missile
defence system with a Chinese firm, saying he expected Ankara to
choose a system that was compatible with those of other allies.
Turkey has said it is likely to sign a $3.4 billion missile
defence deal with a Chinese firm that is subject to U.S.
sanctions, although its decision is not yet final.
The United States has expressed serious concerns to Turkey,
saying the Chinese missile defence system would not work with
NATO systems.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said choosing a
defence system was a national decision.
"What is important for us is that the system acquired by the
individual country ... must be able to work and operate with the
systems in other countries. I expect that Turkey will also
comply with that," the former Danish prime minister told
Reuters, speaking in Danish.
"I of course expect that each allied nation makes sure of
this. It comes with being a NATO member," Rasmussen said,
speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Copenhagen.
Rasmussen said he understood Turkey had not yet made a final
decision and was still in talks on the new defence system.
Turkey's Defence Ministry said last month it favoured China
Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp's (CPMIEC) FD-2000
missile defence system over more expensive rival systems from
Russian, U.S. and European firms.
The United States announced sanctions on CPMIEC in February
for violations of the Iran, North Korea and Syria
Nonproliferation Act.
NATO diplomats say buying a system that did not work with
NATO systems would hamper the ability of NATO allies to work
together, undermining a principle of the 28-nation alliance.
CYBER CONCERNS
Some NATO diplomats said integrating a Chinese system into
NATO's defences would raise cyber-security concerns and issues
about NATO swapping technical data with a Chinese firm.
Turkey sees a growing threat of spillover from the war in
neighbouring Syria, as well as wider turbulence in the Middle
East, and has been scrambling to bolster its air defences.
Turkey has said the selection was not politically motivated,
and that the Chinese offer met Turkey's main demands of price
and the ability to place much of the production in Turkey.
For China, the deal would be a breakthrough in its bid to
become a supplier of advanced weapons.
Some Western defence analysts have said they were surprised
by Turkey's decision, having expected the contract to go to
Raytheon Co, a U.S. company that builds the Patriot
missile, or the Franco-Italian Eurosam SAMP/T.
The United States, Germany and the Netherlands each sent two
Patriot batteries to southeastern Turkey this year after Ankara
asked NATO to strengthen its defences against possible missile
attack from Syria.