China hasn't met Turkish missile defence tender conditions-officials

ANKARA May 7 A Chinese firm has not yet met all of the conditions of a Turkish tender to build a missile defence system that it provisionally won in a $3.4 billion deal and Turkey may consider alternative offers, officials said on condition of anonymity.

A Russian bid for the advanced weapons project has been revised, but its price remained far higher than other offers, the Turkish officials also told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Awarding the tender to Russia may do little to ally concerns voiced by Turkey's NATO allies when Ankara said in September it had chosen China's FD-2000 missile defence system over rival offers from Franco-Italian Eurosam and U.S.-listed Raytheon Co . It said then that China had offered the most competitive terms and would allow co-production in Turkey. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)