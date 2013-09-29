U.S. concerned about Turkey's choice of Chinese missile system

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The United States said on
Saturday it had expressed serious concerns to Turkey over its
decision to co-produce a long-range air and missile defense
system with a Chinese firm under U.S. sanctions.
Turkey, a member of the NATO military alliance, announced
this week that it had chosen the FD-2000 missile defense system
from China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp, or
CPMIEC, over rival systems from Russian, U.S. and European
firms.
CPMIEC is under U.S. sanctions for violations of the Iran,
North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act.
"We have conveyed our serious concerns about the Turkish
government's contract discussions with a U.S.-sanctioned company
for a missile defense system that will not be inter-operable
with NATO systems or collective defense capabilities," a State
Department spokeswoman said.
"Our discussions on this issue will continue."
Some Western defense analysts have said they were surprised
by Turkey's decision, having expected the contract to go to
Raytheon Co, a U.S. company that builds the Patriot
missile, or the Franco/Italian Eurosam SAMP/T.
The United States, Germany and the Netherlands each sent two
Patriot batteries and up to 400 soldiers to operate them to
southeastern Turkey early this year after Ankara asked NATO for
help with air defenses against possible missile attack from
Syria.
Turkey has long been the United States' closest ally in the
Middle Eastern region, bordering on the Soviet Union during the
Cold War. The U.S. military exercised great influence over a
Turkish military that had a strong hand in Turkey's politics.
Under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, elected in 2002, the
role of the Turkish military in politics has been curbed.
Political and military relations between Ankara and Washington,
while still close, play a less central role and that could be
reflected in procurement policy.