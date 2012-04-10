Turkish formin cuts short China trip over Syria-official

BRIEF-Denison announces CAD$20 mln bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares
ANKARA, April 10 Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is cutting short his trip to China and will return to Turkey because of recent developments in Syria, a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.
Davutoglu travelled to China on an official visit with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday and was due to return later this week.
At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, were wounded at a refugee camp in Turkey along the Syrian border on Monday.
* Arianne Phosphate - Co advancing Lac À Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, signs MOU with Constructions Proco
* MGM Growth Properties Llc reports fourth quarter and full year financial results