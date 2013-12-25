版本:
Turk econ minister resigns over graft probe, denies wrongdoing

ISTANBUL Dec 25 Turkey's Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan resigned over a high-level corruption probe on Wednesday, while describing it as a "dirty set-up" against the government.

Caglayan's son Salih Kaan Caglayan was among 24 people arrested on graft charges last week in a case centering on state-run lender Halkbank. Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan responded by purging police investigators involved.
