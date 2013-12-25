版本:
Turkish PM presents new cabinet list after 3 ministers resign over graft inquiry

ISTANBUL Dec 25 Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan presented a new list of cabinet ministers to President Abdullah Gul on Wednesday after three ministers resigned over a high-level graft inquiry, sources said.

It was unclear if more than the resigned ministers had been replaced. Erdogan is expected to make a statement later amid the spiralling corruption scandal.
