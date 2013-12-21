版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 21日 星期六 15:41 BJT

Turkey arrests 16 people in graft probe; including ministers' sons

ANKARA Dec 21 Sixteen people were arrested in Turkey on Saturday, including the sons of two cabinet ministers and the general manager of state-owned Halkbank, during a corruption investigation, CNN Turk and other media reported.

Scores of others have already been detained in the inquiry, which poses the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's decade-long rule.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐