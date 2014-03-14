UPDATE 2-Leaked documents purport to reveal Turkish graft allegations

* Files point to bribery around trade with Iran
* Former ministers have denied wrongdoing
* Scandal is challenge to Erdogan ahead of elections
* Parliament to reconvene for extraordinary session
By Humeyra Pamuk and Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, March 14 A Twitter account behind a
string of leaks in a Turkish corruption scandal has posted what
it presented as prosecution files accusing former government
ministers of involvement with an Iranian businessman in a
bribery and smuggling racket.
The posting late on Thursday is the latest blow to Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan in a corruption scandal which has grown
into one of the biggest challenges of his 11-year rule, and
which he says is orchestrated by his political enemies to
undermine him weeks ahead of important local elections.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the documents.
The Twitter account using the pseudonym @HARAMZADELER333
posted links to two documents, purportedly prepared by
prosecutors and based on police files, from a long-running
investigation that became public on Dec. 17 with a series of
dawn raids.
Former interior minister Muammer Guler, former economy
minister Zafer Caglayan and former environment minister Erdogan
Bayraktar each saw a son detained in those raids. All three
resigned just over a week later.
Former EU minister Egemen Bagis was replaced in a reshuffle.
The former ministers, all named in the documents, have
denied any wrongdoing. They could not immediately be reached for
further comment on Friday.
The first 299-page dossier contains what it says are wiretap
transcripts, surveillance photographs and other documents it
cites as evidence of a "criminal organisation" facilitating
Iranian money transfers via gold smuggling and other forms of
trade, including supposedly of food and medicine.
Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab is presented as the
ringleader, with three of the former ministers, two of their
sons, the former general manager of state-run lender Halkbank
and other Turkish officials alleged to have been
involved in facilitating his activities.
Zarrab's lawyer Seyda Yildirim said she could not comment
because investigations were ongoing. Former Halkbank general
manager Suleyman Aslan, also detained on Dec. 17 but released
last month, could not be reached. Halkbank, which has repeatedly
said its Iran dealings are entirely lawful, declined to comment.
U.S. officials have sought to prevent Turkish gold exports
from providing a financial lifeline to Tehran, which has been
largely frozen out of the global banking system by Western
sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme.
Turkey has bought natural gas and oil from Iran through an
indirect system whereby Iranian exporters received payment in
Halkbank lira accounts and used that money to buy gold. The bulk
of that gold is then shipped from Turkey to Dubai, where Iran
could import it or sell it for foreign currency.
GOLD SMUGGLING
Turkish officials and foreign diplomats have repeatedly said
that Turkey's energy and gold trade with Iran does not in itself
breach international sanctions or contravene any laws.
But the purported prosecution dossier paints a picture of a
network of bribery and smuggling around the trade itself.
In one example in the document, wiretapped phone calls
between Zarrab and Caglayan's office are cited as showing how
Caglayan intervened on Zarrab's request to prevent the seizure
at Istanbul's Ataturk airport of a plane from Ghana carrying 1.5
tonnes of gold bullion without proper documentation.
Halkbank's Aslan is described in the prosecution document as
actively involved in advising Zarrab on other ways of handling
Iranian payments when the gold trade came under tighter
scrutiny.
A commentary on parts of the evidence in the dossier said
Guler had aided Zarrab by facilitating Turkish passports for him
and his associates and by reassigning a police officer who grew
suspicious about Zarrab's activities. Surveillance photographs
in the dossier meanwhile purport to show Zarrab's associates
delivering a shoebox of cash to Bagis.
Wiretap recordings purportedly of conversations between
Zarrab and one of his associates are also cited as evidence that
Guler wrote letters of reference to two Chinese banks vouching
for Zarrab's activities, after his businesses in China started
running into difficulties.
"Soon enough half of the cabinet is going to vouch for us,"
one of Zarrab's close associates is quoted as saying in the
transcript of a telephone conversation.
Former environment minister Bayraktar is named in the second
32-page document, which details separate allegations of
corruption in the approval of construction projects in Istanbul.
Construction magnate Ali Agaoglu, also named in that dossier,
told Reuters he had not read the file and declined to comment.
PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE
Police files on the four ex-ministers were sent to
parliament in late February, where a summary would usually be
read aloud to deputies. However, the assembly went into recess
ahead of March 30 municipal elections period shortly afterwards
and the files have been kept under lock and key ever since.
Parliament speaker Cemil Cicek, a senior member of Erdogan's
AK Party, said parliament would reconvene for an extraordinary
session on March 19 after the main opposition party demanded it
be recalled to hear the allegations.
Erdogan has cast the graft investigation as a plot to smear
him by Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based former ally
with influence in Turkey's police and judiciary.
Erdogan's advisers have said Gulen's network illegally
tapped thousands of phones, including the prime minister's, over
years to blackmail and concoct criminal cases as part of a
campaign of covert influence over the state.
Gulen and his followers have denied orchestrating the
corruption investigation or conspiring against the government.
The scandal has shown little sign so far of seriously
weakening Erdogan ahead of the municipal elections. He remains
fiercely popular in the conservative Anatolian heartlands for
overseeing a decade of rising prosperity in Turkey, with most of
the country's electoral map AK Party orange.