Pricing politics will be long, painful for Turkey investors

* Investors ignored political risk in stable high-growth
years
* Corruption scandal now rattling government ahead of
elections
* AK Party unlikely to lose power but could be weakened
* Pressure for less market-friendly populist policies may
grow
By Seda Sezer and Sujata Rao
ISTANBUL/LONDON, Dec 31 Reeling from a
corruption scandal in the upper levels of the Turkish
government, investors in the country's financial markets may
face many more months of instability as they price in political
risks they have ignored for years.
While politics is often centre-stage for investors in
emerging markets, it became something of a sideshow during
Turkey's economic miracle of the past decade, thanks to red-hot
growth rates and the firm grip of Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's AK Party on power.
As the possibility of a change in government appeared
remote, so did the likeliood of a major change in economic
policy. Conservative banking regulation and prudent fiscal
policy convinced many investors there was minimal policy risk.
But last week three ministers, including the economy
minister, resigned after their sons were among dozens of people
detained as part of a probe into corruption and bribery; in
response, Erdogan sacked half his cabinet and appointed
loyalists.
Such events are forcing investors to look again at the
potential impact of politics on asset prices, just as the
approach of elections next year makes that process more
uncertain, fund managers and analysts say.
Few expect the AK Party to lose power, but its exercise
might not be so smooth, with perhaps more changes in the party's
leadership and pressure to adjust market-friendly policies.
"In recent years political risk was almost non-existent in
Turkey, so the market did not normally price this," said Murat
Toprak, emerging markets strategist at HSBC in London.
"Now the central bank has to manage a situation where the
market is re-pricing political risk, plus we are in an
environment where interest rates are looking too low to
compensate for the risk."
ELECTIONS
A political threat to the markets first emerged this summer,
when plans to redevelop a park in Istanbul led to
anti-government demonstrations that were violently suppressed.
The lira and the stock market tumbled.
The underlying reason for that bout of market volatility was
concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start cutting
its monetary stimulus. This month's corruption scandal is
potentially more serious because it strikes close to the heart
of the AK Party's policy-making elite.
Turkey will face local government elections next March and
presidential elections in August, and one AK Party official has
said parliamentary elections could be brought forward from 2015
if the current political crisis persists.
"Investor perceptions of Turkey have deteriorated
significantly this year. While this was mostly Fed-influenced,
it's now domestically driven," said Nicholas Spiro, head of
Spiro Sovereign Strategy, a London-based consultancy.
"Investors don't quite know what to make of this corruption
probe, but it adds to the perception that Turkish politics is
becoming a lot more volatile and unpredictable as elections
loom."
Though Turkey's weak and divided opposition forces still
seem incapable of wresting power from the AK Party at the
national level next year, they could pose a threat at the local
level, in major cities such as Istanbul.
That prospect might conceivably push the party towards more
populist and less market-friendly tactics, such as a looser
fiscal policy designed to win votes.
Officials have so far insisted they will not let politics
affect fiscal policy. But Erdogan has played the populist card
in the past few months, accusing an "interest rate lobby" of
financiers and investors of stirring up uncertainty in an effort
to profit from higher interest rates.
POLICY
Many analysts argue the pricing of Turkish political risk is
being made more painful by the country's monetary policy; just
as U.S. interest rates look set to rise as the Fed withdraws
stimulus, Turkey's central bank is refusing to hike rates.
Central bank governor Erdem Basci is operating a complex
policy in which he has tightened money market liquidity in an
effort to stabilise the lira, but has denied there is any need
to lift benchmark interest rates.
This policy appeared to work in 2012 and early 2013, when
global interest rate trends were more benign, but it is now seen
as dangerous by many local and foreign investors.
"The risk premium is yet to be restored and must be restored
via higher interest rates. The appropriate response must be a
rate hike," said Toprak.
Investors suspect the central bank is reluctant to raise
interest rates because it could crimp economic growth -
something the government will become increasingly eager to avoid
as the elections approach.
"Anything which draws attention to the central bank's
stubborn refusal to mount an interest rate defence of the lira
is bad news for Turkish assets," said Spiro.
"The central bank is trying to strike the right balance in
monetary policy, and the jury is still out as to whether it can
continue to tighten monetary policy 'by the back door' without
raising the main policy rate."
Many investors say Turkey remains a good long-term bet,
given its dynamic industrial growth and its young and growing
population. But with both politics and policy now uncertain,
they see little reason to prefer it over more predictable
emerging markets elsewhere in the world.
"Longer-term it's a good time to be adding positions. But it
is quite concerning because this seems to be a struggle within
the government, so I would say it's not a time to be making
brave decisions (to invest in Turkey)," said Julian Mayo, fund
manager at Charlemagne Capital in London.
Mayo said he was still slightly overweight in Turkey, but in
companies that would benefit from a weak lira such as car maker
Tofas, white goods maker Arcelik and
airport operator TAV.
A Reuters survey of 15 Middle Eastern fund managers,
published on Tuesday, found that among six major stock markets
in the region, funds were least positive towards Turkey. None of
them expected to raise their allocations to Turkish equities in
the next three months; two expected to cut them, while the
others had already reduced them in recent months.