Turkey launches oil drilling in northern Cyprus

| FAMAGUSTA, Cyprus, April 26
FAMAGUSTA, Cyprus, April 26 Turkey on Thursday
began drilling for oil and gas in breakaway northern Cyprus,
threatening to inflame tensions with Greek Cypriots and
undermine UN-backed efforts to reunite the divided island, key
to Ankara's aspirations to join the European Union.
At a ceremony in northeast Cyprus, the state-run Turkish
Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) launched onshore drilling at the
3,000-metre-deep Turkyurdu-1 well in search of hydrocarbons near
the town of Trikomo, or Iskele in Turkish.
"I believe this project can be a force for peace in Cyprus,"
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said at the ceremony.
"While energy has produced wars in other parts of the world,
here it will be a force for peace."
Turkey was outraged last year when the internationally
recognised government of Cyprus licensed Texas-based Noble
Energy to explore an offshore block for natural gas in
what it said is one of the biggest finds in years.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called the drilling "madness"
and said it would torpedo peace talks aimed at reuniting the
island. Turkey then dispatched naval ships to accompany its own
seismic research vessel to explore in waters 10 kilometres from
the Cyprus drill site.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when the Turkish
military invaded the island after a short-lived Greek Cypriot
coup engineered by the military junta then in power in Athens.
Turkey still keeps about 30,000 troops in the north and is
the only nation which recognises the self-declared Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Cypriot President Dimitris Christofias and Turkish Cypriot
leader Dervis Eroglu have made little progress in negotiations
since the UN persuaded them to renew talks late last year.
The dispute has impeded Turkey's efforts to join the EU.
Frustrated by the lack of progress, Turkey has said if there
was no solution by July 1 when Cyprus takes over the European
Union presidency, it would suspend dialogue until the presidency
passes to another EU member in 2013.
Last month, Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Egemen Bagis
revived a threat to annex northern Cyprus if the current round
of peace talks failed, a possibility it has previously floated.
Many of the island's 250,000 or so Turkish Cypriots oppose
annexation, even though their economy is heavily dependent on
trade with Turkey and outright aid due to an international
embargo since 1974.
The island has defied decades of UN-brokered efforts at
reunification. In 2004, Greek Cypriots voted no in a referendum
to reunite the island, while the smaller Turkish Cypriot
population voted yes.