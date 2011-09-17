UPDATE 2-Turkey says Cyprus oil drilling plans are "provocation"

* Minister says will consider surveys with northern Cyprus
* Turkey says will not accept "fait accompli"
* Drilling spat comes ahead of UN peace deal deadline
(Adds analyst comment)
By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, Sept 17 Turkey said on Saturday plans by
Cyprus to begin gas exploration in the Mediterranean amounted to
"provocation" and it would consider carrying out offshore
surveys with northern Cyprus if drilling went ahead.
The comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
were the latest in a row over ownership of potential hydrocarbon
reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and come at a time of
heightened tension in the region after ties between Turkey and
Israel became strained.
The internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot government has
said it will pursue its offshore gas plans and block Turkey's
European Union entry talks as long as Ankara challenges its
decision.
Turkey, the only country to recognise the breakaway state of
northern Cyprus, has taken a direct role in the row, saying any
reserves around the island belong not only to Greek Cypriots but
also Turkish Cypriots.
"If this fait accompli continues we have steps of our own
that we will take ... northern Cyprus can carry out the same
explorations with Turkey and TPAO," Davutoglu told a news
conference, referring to Turkey's state-owned oil and gas
exploration company.
"We will not accept any fait accompli. This must be
understood by the international community."
Texas-based Noble Energy , under licence from the
Greek Cypriot government, is expected to start work imminently
on a block southeast of the island. Its drilling rig was moved
into position on Thursday.
Davutoglu said a delegation from Turkey's energy ministry
had travelled to northern Cyprus to discuss the topic with
officials.
He said the "one-sided" exploration plans by Cyprus were a
"provocation", especially coming only weeks before an October
United Nations deadline for a peace settlement for the divided
island.
On Friday, the U.N. appealed to all involved for a peaceful
resolution to the dispute and said any gas finds should benefit
both communities if they ended their conflict.
"LINE IN THE SAND"
Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by
a brief Greek-inspired coup. Present peace talks are the latest
in a series of on-and-off consultations to relink the sides
under a federal model.
The United Nations is tentatively eyeing a deal on Cyprus by
mid-2012, when the island assumes the rotating EU presidency.
Analysts said Turkey would unlikely back down on its
position and the spat would halt peace talks at least in the
short-term.
"The Turks seem willing to draw a line in the sand on this
and I can't see them backing down. We were already getting to
the end game of the latest attempts at Cypriot reunification and
I think this probably puts an end to that for the time being,"
said David Lea, a Western Europe analyst at Control Risks.
"I wouldn't see this sparking conflict in the short-term but
it will make resolving issues more difficult and it's not going
to go away."
Rhetoric over ownership of the potential oil and gas
deposits had already sharpened this week. Turkey said on
Thursday it would sign a pact with the northern Cypriots to set
out their maritime boundaries if the Greek Cypriots pressed
ahead with exploration.
The U.S. Geological Survey last year estimated there were
around 1.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil and around 122
trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas in the Levant Basin
Province, although disputes over control have held back
exploration.
(Additional reporting by Peter Apps; Editing by Sophie Hares)